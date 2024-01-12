Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre

Conestoga College, a leading Canadian institution in advanced learning, is paving the way for the future of pharmaceutical education with an ambitious new initiative. The Kitchener-Doon campus is set to unveil a state-of-the-art Centre for Pharmaceutical Studies in the upcoming fall term. This significant expansion is a result of an investment totaling $8-9 million, funding renovations, cutting-edge equipment, and staffing for the new facility. The college’s president, John Tibbits, revealed this plan as part of their larger vision to offer the most comprehensive health care programming in the country.

Pharmaceutical Education Revolution

The new centre will feature a myriad of high-tech facilities, including digital anatomy beds, a revolutionary tool that enables students to delve into human anatomy studies without the need for real cadavers. The facility will accommodate existing programs such as massage therapy, alongside the introduction of new courses. One highlight of the new offerings is the pharmacy technician and assistant programs. These courses are now open for applications for the fall session, indicating the college’s proactive approach to meeting industry requirements.

Expansion and Donations

The expansion of the college’s health care programming is a ten-year plan, which includes the introduction of imaging programs. This ambitious vision received a significant boost in the form of a $2.2 million donation from Toronto-based philanthropist Diane Blake. Her contribution will not only support the construction of the facility but will also fund student scholarships and bursaries, reinforcing the college’s commitment to fostering talent in the health care field.

Meeting Industry Needs

In October, the provincial government expanded the prescribing powers of pharmacists, a move that underscores the importance of highly skilled pharmaceutical professionals. In response to this industry shift, and in a bid to address skill shortages in the healthcare sector, Conestoga College plans to introduce further programs in pharmaceutical science, pharmaceutical discovery, and pharmacovigilance. This holistic approach to pharmaceutical education aligns with the college’s mission to produce industry-ready graduates who can enhance healthcare services and contribute to new drug development.