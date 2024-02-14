Concordia University Unveils Plan to Decolonize and Indigenize Curriculum

In a bold move towards reconciliation and inclusivity, Concordia University unveils a groundbreaking five-year plan to decolonize and indigenize its curriculum. The initiative, announced on February 14, 2024, follows the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, urging Canadian universities to prioritize Indigenous academics and respect Indigenous knowledge.

A New Path: Indigenous Inclusion, Reconciliation, and Decolonial Indigenization

Concordia's ambitious strategy encompasses three stages: Indigenous inclusion, reconciliation, and decolonial indigenization. This comprehensive approach aims to transform scholarship, aligning it with community interests and indigenous perspectives. By incorporating Indigenous cultures, histories, languages, and expertise into strategic plans, governance, academics, research, and recruitment, the university embarks on a journey to promote sustainability, environmental consciousness, and a more inclusive future.

The Two Row Wampum Belt: An Ethical Framework

The new curriculum draws upon the principles embodied in the Two Row Wampum Belt, an ethical framework that guides how colonial-settler governments should interact on Rotinonhsión:ni land. This ancient symbol represents the philosophy of parallel coexistence, where everyone is equal, and no worldview is superior. The new curriculum seeks to create a path where all voices are heard and valued.

Engineering a Balance: Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in STEM Disciplines

A notable aspect of Concordia's plan is the School of Engineering's focus on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in STEM disciplines. While some applaud this emphasis, others question its appropriateness within the engineering curriculum. Concerns arise regarding potential harm to the university's global reputation and the opportunities available to its graduates. Critics argue that the initiative may hinder open questioning and research, essential components of engineering and scientific exploration.

As Concordia embarks on this transformative journey, it acknowledges the challenges and controversies that lie ahead. Balancing the integration of Indigenous knowledge with the university's commitment to academic excellence will require thoughtful dialogue and consensus-building. By embracing the spirit of the Two Row Wampum Belt, Concordia University hopes to create a learning environment that fosters understanding, respect, and collaboration among all its members.