Concordia Undergraduate Pioneers Groundbreaking VR System for Brain Education

Owen Hellum, an undergraduate student at Concordia University, has heralded a new era in educational technology by creating the first immersive virtual reality (VR) system named SONIA, focussed on facilitating brain study. This system breaks new ground with its integration of customizable design and detailed narratives of the brain, potentially revolutionizing how brain structures are studied.

SONIA: A New Dawn in Educational VR

SONIA stands out in the VR landscape with its innovative design tailored for educational purposes. Its unique feature lies in its detailed and interactive narratives of the brain, which serve as a powerful tool for both educators and learners. The potential of SONIA to transform the study of brain structures has been highly recognized.

A Remarkable Academic Journey

In addition to developing SONIA, Hellum has demonstrated an impressive academic prowess, co-authoring three papers within a span of three years. One of these papers is currently patent pending. These publications were products of his work at the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science's Health-X Lab, where he collaborated with faculty members specializing in medical imaging, computer vision, and psychology.

Hellum's first paper delved into VR-based deep brain stimulation trajectory planning, and his subsequent works explored neurosurgical data navigation and annotation in VR. His research has been lauded for its practical approach and significant contributions to VR projects.

Exemplary Contributions to Research and Development

Hellum's involvement in the Concordia Undergraduate Student Research Awards (CUSRA) program has significantly fuelled his research endeavors. Beyond his academic pursuits, Hellum has made noteworthy contributions to the Technoculture, Arts and Games (TAG) Lab at Concordia, Canada's largest games research institute.

While reflecting on his achievements, Hellum credits the unique Computer Science - Computation Arts program at Concordia and the vibrant gaming industry in Montreal as pivotal in shaping his journey.