Concordia Student Innovates in Virtual Reality with Educational Program SONIA

Concordia undergraduate computer science student, Owen Hellum, has made a significant breakthrough in the field of virtual reality (VR) with his innovative program, SONIA. This VR system stands apart from its contemporaries for its immersive experience, customizable designs, and detailed narratives of the brain, all designed to enhance educational applications.

SONIA: A Step Forward in Virtual Reality

SONIA is the first immersive VR system that integrates customizable design and detailed narratives of the brain for educational purposes. This program is not just a technological feat, but also an academic triumph for Hellum, who has been studying at the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science. His academic journey has been peppered with significant achievements, including co-authoring three published papers within three years and having one patent pending.

Focus on Education and Brain Structures

Hellum's research has largely focused on the educational aspects of VR, particularly on the brain's structures. This focus allows for a more flexible and universal application of the technology. His collaborative efforts with professors such as Yiming Xiao, Marta Kersten-Oertel, and Christopher Steele have led to the publication of his work in peer-reviewed journals like 'Frontiers in Virtual Reality,' 'Virtual Reality,' and 'Computer Methods in Biomechanics and Biomedical Engineering: Imaging & Visualization.'

CUSRA and TAG Lab: Platforms for Innovation

Hellum's work was greatly facilitated by the Concordia Undergraduate Student Research Awards (CUSRA) program. This initiative provides undergraduates with insights into graduate-level research, opening doors for more opportunities. Apart from his research, Hellum is also part of the Technoculture, Arts and Games (TAG) Lab at Concordia, which is Canada's largest games research institute. His decision to study at Concordia was influenced by Montreal's reputation as a gaming city and the university's unique Computer Science - Computation Arts program.

As Hellum considers his future options, including entering the industry, his work stands as a beacon of innovation and commitment, with SONIA marking a significant milestone in the field of VR and education.