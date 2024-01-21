Compass Group Nears Major Acquisition of Rival CH&Co Ltd.

Compass Group Plc, a leading UK contract catering firm, is reportedly on the verge of a significant acquisition. The FTSE-100 company is in advanced discussions to acquire its rival, CH&Co Ltd. This sizable deal could exceed £400 million ($508 million), marking Compass's largest acquisition in the UK for years and reinforcing its strong foothold in the premium segment of the contract catering market.

CH&Co's Prestigious Portfolio

CH&Co, supported by private equity firm Equistone since 2019, offers its services to some distinguished venues in London. Among these venues are the Royal Academy of Arts, the Southbank Centre, and the Old Royal Navy College. Other landmarks include Kew Gardens, the Royal Opera House, and Historic Royal Palaces. This acquisition could significantly enhance Compass's portfolio, given CH&Co's robust presence in these exclusive locations.

Rothschild's Potential Role

It is suggested that the esteemed financial advisory firm Rothschild & Co. may be guiding Equistone through the sale process. However, both Compass and Equistone have chosen to remain silent on the matter, declining to comment on the potential acquisition.

Post-Pandemic Revival

The possible acquisition comes nearly four years after Compass raised £2bn from its shareholders. This was a strategic move made to navigate through the pandemic and to fuel acquisitions in its aftermath. Since then, Compass's shares have more than doubled, mirroring the revival enjoyed by segments of the catering and hospitality sectors.