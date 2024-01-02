en English
Community Spirit Flourishes in Whitehorse: Free Snow Shoveling Initiative by Israr Ahmed

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
In the heart of winter, the city of Whitehorse, Yukon, has become a testament to the power of community spirit. An initiative led by Israr Ahmed, an Indian immigrant and an employee at Northwestel, has brought together a group of volunteers offering free snow shoveling services. The beneficiaries are the elderly, pregnant individuals, and residents living with health conditions that make the task strenuous.

A Tradition of Care

This initiative is deeply rooted in Ahmed’s Islamic tradition of caring for neighbors. The group, which comprises about 20 volunteers, asks for no monetary compensation. Instead, their only request is for prayers, smiles, and a place in the hearts of those they assist. This gesture has earned them considerable support on social media, with their call for volunteers and those in need of help receiving over one hundred ‘likes’.

Driven by Gratitude

Ahmed’s motivation to give back to the community stems from the warm welcome he received upon moving to Whitehorse. He finds personal satisfaction and gratification in making a difference in people’s lives, doing so on his days off or during his spare time. The snow removal initiative, which kicked off in January, will continue until the snow begins to melt.

Looking Towards the Future

Ahmed is hopeful for the long-term impact of this initiative. He envisions it growing stronger and transforming into more community aid programs as more people join in. He encourages those needing assistance to reach out to him on Facebook, underlining the power of connection and solidarity in even the most routine aspects of life, like shoveling snow.

Canada
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

