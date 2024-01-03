en English
Community Organization, Bear Clan Patrol, Faces Series of Break-ins

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Community Organization, Bear Clan Patrol, Faces Series of Break-ins

Community organization, Bear Clan Patrol, headquartered in Winnipeg, has been a victim of a string of break-ins since October 2023. The frequency of these incidents has raised alarms for the organization and the community it serves, with the office being targeted four to five times within a short span of time.

Series of Break-ins

The first break-in was marked by intruders gaining access through the office’s HVAC system. This initial incident set a trend for the subsequent violations, with each theft causing not just a loss of property but also a breach of trust within the community. The stolen items range from cheques to gloves, bikes, flashlights, and tools. Most notably, 40 to 50 jackets, earmarked for distribution to those in need within the community, were stolen.

Impact on the Community

Johnathan Drozdowski, the treasurer and secretary of Bear Clan Patrol, voiced his disappointment and sorrow over the thefts. He drew attention to the broader impact these incidents have on the community, especially against the backdrop of economic struggles and rising prices. The stolen items, intended as help for those in need, are now a reminder of the vulnerability of the organization and the community it seeks to protect.

Additional Concerns and Call for Action

These break-ins have not only resulted in the loss of property but also caused significant damage to the office. The organization also expressed concerns about the potential theft of the Bear Clan vehicle and vests, which, if fallen in wrong hands, could lead to impersonation and misuse of the organization’s trusted reputation. In response to these violations, Bear Clan Patrol is urging anyone with information about the break-ins to contact Crime Stoppers.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

