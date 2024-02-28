Community Mourns Unexpected Loss of Hanna Higgins at 18, Celebrates Her Altruistic Spirit

The sudden passing of 18-year-old Hanna Higgins after a brief illness has left a profound impact on her family, friends, and all who knew her. Surrounded by her loved ones at the North Bay Regional Health Centre, Hanna's departure marks not only a personal loss for her immediate family but also a significant absence within her wider community network.

Advertisment

Remembering Hanna: A Life of Kindness and Talent

Hanna, the cherished youngest daughter of Rhonda and Jason Higgins and sister to Emma-Lynn, was known for her generosity and caring nature. Beyond her immediate family, Hanna's warmth and compassion touched her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and an extensive circle of friends and 'Baes,' Autum Smith and Rowe Willis. Her altruistic nature often saw her prioritizing others' needs above her own, a trait that endeared her to many. Hanna's passion for singing brought immense joy to those fortunate enough to experience her talent, leaving an indelible mark on her community.

A Fond Farewell: Visitation and Celebration of Life

Advertisment

In remembrance of Hanna's impactful yet short life, a visitation will be held at Hillside Funeral Services, offering an opportunity for those who knew her to pay their respects and share memories. The visitation will precede a Celebration of Life, where her life and contributions will be honored and remembered. Hanna's family has extended their gratitude towards the ER and CCU departments at North Bay Regional Health Centre for their dedication and care during her final moments, highlighting the support system that surrounded Hanna in her time of need.

Legacy of Kindness: A Call to Action

In the wake of Hanna's passing, her family encourages individuals to perform acts of kindness in her memory, reflecting Hanna's life-long commitment to helping others. This call to action serves not only as a tribute to Hanna's legacy but also as a reminder of the impact one individual's kindness can have on the world. As the community gathers to remember Hanna, her spirit of generosity and love for singing will undoubtedly continue to inspire those she left behind.

The loss of Hanna Higgins is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the lasting impact of kindness. As her family, friends, and community navigate this difficult time, the memories of Hanna's altruistic nature and vibrant talent will serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, encouraging others to live with the same generosity and passion that defined her life.