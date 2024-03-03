Community Mourns Passing of Doug Anderson, Beloved Orillia Figure, at 78

Orillia and its surrounding communities are in mourning following the death of Doug Anderson, a respected local figure and former Seafarers International Union member, who passed away at 78 after a brief illness. Anderson, known for his dedication to his family and his passion for the outdoors, left behind a legacy of kindness and community involvement, touching the lives of many in Orillia and beyond.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy of Doug Anderson

Born in Winnipeg and raised in a military family, Doug Anderson lived across Canada before setting down roots in Barrie and Orillia. His varied career saw him initially protecting Canada's natural resources as a Conservation Officer in Greenstone, before he embarked on a nearly three-decade-long journey with the Seafarers International Union of North America. Steering ships across the Great Lakes, the Atlantic coast, and the Gulf of Mexico, Anderson's life was one of adventure and service. Following his seafaring days, he continued to work locally, driving gravel trucks for Stewart Construction until his retirement.

A Devoted Family Man and Outdoorsman

Advertisment

Retirement for Anderson was not about slowing down but rather an opportunity to indulge in his love for the great outdoors and spend precious time with his grandsons, Cole and Seth. An avid cross-country skier, hiker, biker, and canoeist, Anderson's passion for nature was only matched by his love for his family. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of his sons, Sean, Keenan, and Clayton, and his cherished grandsons, who he loved spending time with, exploring the natural beauty of Orillia and its surroundings.

A Community's Farewell

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time, offering a silent testament to the humble nature of a man who impacted many. The family has expressed their gratitude towards the medical staff at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital and the visiting healthcare team for their compassionate care during Anderson's final days. They encourage those who wish to honor Anderson's memory to consider donations to Mariposa House Hospice or Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation, ensuring his spirit of giving and community support lives on.

Doug Anderson's life was a rich tapestry of dedication, adventure, and familial love. As the Orillia community reflects on his passing, his legacy serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can have on the lives of many. While he may have set sail on his final journey, the memories and love he leaves behind will forever anchor him in the hearts of those who knew him.