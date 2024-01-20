Community Mourns Loss of Anthony Hetzel in Tragic Snowplow Collision

31-year-old Anthony Hetzel's life was tragically cut short in a snowplow collision in Abbotsford, B.C., leaving his family and community in deep mourning. Hetzel, known for his love for the Vancouver Canucks and the tabletop role-playing game Pathfinder, was a devoted father and a caring soul, now survived by his wife and young son. The accident occurred as Hetzel, en route to work, was walking presumably towards a gas station after his vehicle veered off the highway into a ditch amid a snowstorm.

Community Responds to Tragedy

Meagan McManus, Hetzel's high school friend and godparent to his son, initiated a fundraising campaign to support his family, for whom Hetzel was the sole provider. The campaign has already raised over $53,000, reflecting the community's deep respect for Hetzel and their willingness to rally around his family in this hour of need.

Investigation Underway

The driver of the pickup truck equipped with snow-plowing equipment, responsible for the fatal collision, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. The vehicle involved was not contracted by the city. As the incident occurred under poor visibility conditions due to the snowstorm, the police have taken this opportunity to remind pedestrians of the risks they face during severe weather conditions.

Remembering Anthony Hetzel

Despite the tragic circumstances, friends and family of Hetzel are planning to hold a small memorial to honor his memory, a testament to his lasting impact on the lives of those around him. As the community mourns the loss of a loving father, an attentive husband, and a kind soul, they also celebrate the life he lived, marked by compassion and an unwavering dedication to his family.