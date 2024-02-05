Coloured Ties Capital Inc. Hit with Cease Trade Order Amid Delayed Financial Statements

Coloured Ties Capital Inc., a distinguished venture capital firm from Canada, has been served with a cease trade order due to an unfortunate delay in filing its annual audited financial statements. Trading under the ticker TSXV: TIE, the company has attracted attention for its vital role in fostering early-stage investments in diverse sectors, including junior resources and disruptive technologies.

Cease Trade Order Imposed

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) halted all trading activity related to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. This stringent measure was launched to ensure a fair and orderly market, a responsibility entrusted to CIRO, which oversees all investment dealers and trading activities in Canada's debt and equity marketplaces.

Behind the Delay

According to the company, the missed deadline was not a result of any internal shortcomings. Instead, it was attributed to the auditors' inability to complete a necessary secondary review in time. The company and its auditors are actively collaborating to rectify the situation, anticipating the filing of required documents within the next week.

Continued Commitment to Innovation

Despite the setback, Coloured Ties Capital Inc. remains committed to its mission. The firm not only provides capital to promising projects but also offers advisory services and access to its extensive ecosystem to help ventures flourish on a global scale. Entrepreneurs and capital market groups interested in joining forces with Coloured Ties Capital Inc. are encouraged to connect with the company to learn more about investment criteria and opportunities.