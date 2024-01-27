Coldwater District Curling Club Scores $70,500 Grant for Facility Upgrades

The Coldwater District Curling Club, a cornerstone of community engagement and sportsmanship for over two decades, has received a significant boost. The Ontario Trillium Foundation has bestowed a capital grant of $70,500 upon the club, bolstering its infrastructure and broadening its reach.

Grant Fuels Revamp

The grant, awarded in the previous year, is being strategically funneled into various enhancements within the club's facilities. Among these upgrades is the replacement of the ice plant with an environmentally friendly refrigerant, a move that not only underscores the club's commitment to sustainability but also promises to enhance the curling experience.

Further enhancements include the installation of powered and accessible doors, ensuring the full accessibility of washrooms, undertaking roof repairs, and upgrading the lighting system. These improvements aim to reinforce the club's community-friendly appeal and make it a more inclusive space.

Club President Emphasizes Community Impact

Steven Skalitzky, the club president, underscored the significance of the grant. He stressed that without this financial boost, the club might have had to increase membership fees, potentially alienating certain community members. With the grant, the club can continue to serve the community without compromising on its affordability.

A Haven for Future Curling Champions

Established in November 1998, the Coldwater District Curling Club has been a nurturing ground for world-class curlers like Sherry Middaugh and Glenn Howard. It has also hosted youth-level regional and national curling tournaments, cementing its place in the annals of the sport.

Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop, who attended the celebration, lauded the inclusivity of curling as a sport. She emphasized its affordability and its broad appeal across demographics, including opportunities for wheelchair users.

This grant is seen as a vital stepping stone towards ensuring that the club remains a hotbed for future generations of curlers. More than that, it positions the club as a recreational hub for the burgeoning Coldwater community, ready to host a broader range of community events.