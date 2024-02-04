Cold Snap in Ottawa: A Warming Trend Expected; Rideau Canal Skateway Still Closed

As the heart of winter pulsates through Ottawa, Environment Canada forecasts a chilly Sunday, with temperatures peaking at -2 C under a mainly cloudy sky. An afternoon wind chill of -8 is anticipated, mirroring similar conditions in neighbouring Gatineau, which is set to experience a wind chill of -6. The mercury will further plunge to an overnight low of -12 C, with a wind chill of -15, amid partly cloudy conditions.

Warming Trend in Sight

In the coming days, the city is poised for sunny weather, with Monday and Tuesday offering highs of -1 C and -3 C respectively. Nighttime temperatures will hover around -13 C and -12 C. A warming trend is expected to unfurl towards the end of the week, with Friday potentially reaching a high of 4 C, accompanied by a chance of showers. This deviates from the average high of around -6 C typically observed during this time of year. As the week extends its arms towards the weekend, nighttime temperatures are expected to rise to 1 C by Friday night into Saturday morning.

A Word of Caution

While the forecast provides a glimpse into the anticipated weather patterns, it is essential to note that long-term forecasts are prone to change. Weather is an ever-evolving narrative, with many variables influencing the final outcome.

Rideau Canal Skateway: Awaiting Safer Conditions

Meanwhile, the National Capital Commission (NCC) has chosen to keep the Rideau Canal Skateway closed for public skating due to insufficient ice thickness. Although there was a brief window of skating last week, the NCC mandates at least 30 cm of good quality ice to ensure safe conditions. The NCC is vigilantly monitoring the situation and will reopen the Skateway when the ice is deemed safe for public use. The focus remains on maintaining a clean and smooth surface for skaters, prioritizing their safety above all.