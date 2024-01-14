en English
Canada

Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital

The Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital, a healthcare cornerstone in Fraser Valley, British Columbia, has been shuttered temporarily. The closure was triggered by a flood caused by the rupture of water pipes amid an ongoing cold snap. The incident, which unfolded late Saturday, prompted Fraser Health, the region’s healthcare authority, to divert patients to other facilities as the department would remain inaccessible for an unspecified period for damage assessment and repairs.

Diversion of Emergency Services

As of Sunday morning, the emergency services remained suspended. Patients in need of urgent medical attention were advised to seek care at other proximate hospitals in Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Langley, and Chilliwack. Fraser Health confirmed that the inundation did not extend to other departments within the Mission Memorial Hospital, thereby ensuring that patient care in other sectors remained unaffected.

The Cold Snap’s Impact

The hospital, situated about 60 km east of Vancouver, was inaugurated in 1965 and has been a critical healthcare hub for the region since then. The current extreme cold wave, which led Environment Canada to issue an Arctic outflow warning, is anticipated to persist through the new week, with wind chills potentially plummeting to -20 C.

Related Incident at Royal Inland Hospital

In a related incident, the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops reported a malfunctioning heater in the emergency room waiting area, causing indoor temperatures to dip as low as -6 C on Saturday. The chilly conditions underscore the challenges posed by the severe cold and its potential impact on critical infrastructure.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

