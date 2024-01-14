Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital

The Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital, a healthcare cornerstone in Fraser Valley, British Columbia, has been shuttered temporarily. The closure was triggered by a flood caused by the rupture of water pipes amid an ongoing cold snap. The incident, which unfolded late Saturday, prompted Fraser Health, the region’s healthcare authority, to divert patients to other facilities as the department would remain inaccessible for an unspecified period for damage assessment and repairs.

Diversion of Emergency Services

As of Sunday morning, the emergency services remained suspended. Patients in need of urgent medical attention were advised to seek care at other proximate hospitals in Maple Ridge, Abbotsford, Langley, and Chilliwack. Fraser Health confirmed that the inundation did not extend to other departments within the Mission Memorial Hospital, thereby ensuring that patient care in other sectors remained unaffected.

The Cold Snap’s Impact

The hospital, situated about 60 km east of Vancouver, was inaugurated in 1965 and has been a critical healthcare hub for the region since then. The current extreme cold wave, which led Environment Canada to issue an Arctic outflow warning, is anticipated to persist through the new week, with wind chills potentially plummeting to -20 C.

Related Incident at Royal Inland Hospital

In a related incident, the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops reported a malfunctioning heater in the emergency room waiting area, causing indoor temperatures to dip as low as -6 C on Saturday. The chilly conditions underscore the challenges posed by the severe cold and its potential impact on critical infrastructure.