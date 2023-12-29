en English
Business

Cold Garden Faces Legal Hurdle Over Malt Liquor; Pledges Profits to Food Bank

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:12 pm EST
Cold Garden Faces Legal Hurdle Over Malt Liquor; Pledges Profits to Food Bank

In a recent turn of events, Cold Garden Beverage Co., a microbrewery based in Calgary, faced a legal hurdle when a cease-and-desist letter was issued by Sleeman Breweries. The bone of contention was Cold Garden’s limited edition malt liquor, which was seen to infringe on Sleeman’s Colt 45 branding. Sleeman’s malt liquor, Colt 45, has a long-standing tradition and a recognizable logo featuring a jumping horse and a horseshoe. In stark contrast, Cold Garden’s product, which saw a release of about 1,400 bottles, was intended as a tribute and not a parody, boasting a gnome in its design.

Brewery Takes Responsibility for Infringement

Dan Allard, co-owner of Cold Garden, has accepted the responsibility for the alleged infringement. Taking swift action, the company has withdrawn the contentious product from the shelves and initiated its recall from stores. Allard expressed gratitude towards Sleeman Breweries for not initiating a lawsuit against Cold Garden. The legal team of Sleeman Breweries demanded Cold Garden to not only halt the sales but also stop promoting the malt liquor. Furthermore, the brewery was asked to remove all references to the malt liquor from its online platforms.

Charity Over Legal Fees

Instead of investing in legal fees, Cold Garden has decided to channel all profits from the sales of the malt liquor towards a noble cause. The company has pledged to donate all proceeds to the Calgary Food Bank. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to the community and its desire to make a positive impact, even in challenging circumstances. As of now, Sleeman Breweries has not provided any comments on the matter.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

