Cold Garden Faces Legal Hurdle Over Malt Liquor; Pledges Profits to Food Bank

In a recent turn of events, Cold Garden Beverage Co., a microbrewery based in Calgary, faced a legal hurdle when a cease-and-desist letter was issued by Sleeman Breweries. The bone of contention was Cold Garden’s limited edition malt liquor, which was seen to infringe on Sleeman’s Colt 45 branding. Sleeman’s malt liquor, Colt 45, has a long-standing tradition and a recognizable logo featuring a jumping horse and a horseshoe. In stark contrast, Cold Garden’s product, which saw a release of about 1,400 bottles, was intended as a tribute and not a parody, boasting a gnome in its design.

Brewery Takes Responsibility for Infringement

Dan Allard, co-owner of Cold Garden, has accepted the responsibility for the alleged infringement. Taking swift action, the company has withdrawn the contentious product from the shelves and initiated its recall from stores. Allard expressed gratitude towards Sleeman Breweries for not initiating a lawsuit against Cold Garden. The legal team of Sleeman Breweries demanded Cold Garden to not only halt the sales but also stop promoting the malt liquor. Furthermore, the brewery was asked to remove all references to the malt liquor from its online platforms.

Charity Over Legal Fees

Instead of investing in legal fees, Cold Garden has decided to channel all profits from the sales of the malt liquor towards a noble cause. The company has pledged to donate all proceeds to the Calgary Food Bank. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to the community and its desire to make a positive impact, even in challenging circumstances. As of now, Sleeman Breweries has not provided any comments on the matter.