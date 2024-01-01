en English
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds

A landmark Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) has shed light on the intriguing question: Can exposure to cold air alleviate croup symptoms in children? The groundbreaking study, titled ‘Outdoor Cold Air Versus Room Temperature Exposure for Croup Symptoms,’ was conducted in a single tertiary pediatric emergency department on a cohort of children aged between 3 months and 10 years suffering from moderate croup.

The Trial Setup

Post their initial dose of dexamethasone, the young patients were split into two groups. One group was subjected to cold outdoor air (with temperatures less than 10 degrees Celsius), while the other was kept at room temperature. Both exposures lasted for half an hour. The primary outcome of the study was gauged based on the Westley croup score (WCS), a widely accepted measure of croup severity.

Results and Findings

Out of the 3,602 patients initially considered, 118 were eventually randomized for the trial. A significant distinction emerged between the two groups. In the cold air group, 49% of the children exhibited symptom improvement, a stark contrast to the 24% improvement rate in the indoor group. However, the symptomatic difference between the groups evaporated after 60 minutes as both sets of children continued to improve. No adverse events were reported during the trial, although it is worth noting that core temperatures were not recorded after the intervention.

Implication and Limitations

The study concluded that exposure to cold air could offer short-term symptom relief for croup in children. Yet, it stopped short of suggesting any long-term benefits of this approach. A significant limitation of the study lies in its generalizability, particularly in colder climates like Canada, where the outdoor temperature often plummets far below the study’s definition of ‘cold.’ The trial was open-label, somewhat subject to bias as the primary outcome was subjective, hinging on physicians’ assessments. Despite these limitations, the study stands out for bringing RCT-level evidence to simple, yet important medical questions.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

