Cogeco Welcomes Frederic Perron as New CEO, Philippe Jette Bids Farewell

Frederic Perron steps into the role of president and CEO at Cogeco Inc. and its subsidiary, Cogeco Communications Inc., marking a significant leadership transition for the Montreal-based telecommunications giant. Succeeding the retiring Philippe Jette, Perron's appointment is effective immediately, following a meticulous succession planning by the board of directors. With an impressive career that includes leadership roles at T-Mobile in Poland, Vodafone in the U.K. and Czech Republic, and Rogers Communications Inc., Perron is poised to drive Cogeco towards continued growth and innovation.

Leadership Transition

Perron joined Cogeco in September 2020 as president of Cogeco Connexion, where he demonstrated strategic agility and a passion for innovation, repositioning Cogeco’s Canadian broadband business towards substantial growth. His experience and successful track record in the international telecommunications sector have prepared him to lead Cogeco in its next phase. Philippe Jette, who plans to remain as a strategic advisor until the end of August 2024, expressed his confidence in Perron's capabilities, highlighting his international background and leadership as key factors in taking Cogeco to new heights.

Strategic Focus and Growth

Under Jette's leadership, Cogeco has flourished, evolving into a leading Canadian communications company with annual revenues reaching $3 billion. Perron aims to continue this legacy, focusing on pursuing the current corporate strategy and extending Cogeco's track record of growth. With a clear vision for the future, Perron's leadership is expected to navigate Cogeco through the rapidly changing telecommunications landscape, emphasizing innovation, customer satisfaction, and expansion.

A Seamless Transition

The board of directors and Jette are committed to ensuring a smooth transition, providing strategic advisory support to Perron as he takes the helm. Cogeco's announcement of this leadership change has been met with optimism, both within the company and among its stakeholders, reflecting confidence in Perron’s ability to lead the company forward. As Cogeco embarks on this new chapter, the focus remains on leveraging its strong foundation to explore new opportunities and challenges in the telecommunications industry.

The appointment of Frederic Perron marks a promising new era for Cogeco, embodying the culmination of strategic planning and the beginning of a journey aimed at reinforcing the company’s position in the market. With a leadership team that combines experience with a forward-looking approach, Cogeco is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation, making a significant impact in the telecommunications sector both in Canada and internationally.