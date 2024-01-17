Cogeco Communications Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Recognition as a Global Leader in Sustainability

In a remarkable testament to its commitment towards sustainability, Cogeco Communications has yet again been recognized among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations. This is the fifth consecutive year that the North American telecommunications giant has secured its place on the prestigious Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list, compiled by Corporate Knights. The company proudly sits at rank 73, having been rigorously assessed against 6,733 companies worldwide, each boasting revenues exceeding US$1 billion.

Setting Global Standards in Sustainability

Recognition of this scale does not come without a robust and unyielding dedication to sustainability. Cogeco Communications has been lauded for setting the global standard in the telecommunications sector. The company has exhibited commendable diversity in leadership, an important aspect of corporate sustainability. Furthermore, Cogeco's groundbreaking approach to link executive compensation with sustainability outcomes has been recognized as a major driver of its success in this space. The company's carbon efficiency efforts are also a significant factor in its high ranking.

A Deeply Integrated Sustainability Strategy

Philippe Jetté, President and CEO of Cogeco Communications, expressed immense pride in the company's sustainability strategy. This strategy is not an isolated component, but deeply integrated into the overall business approach of the company. Cogeco's commitment to addressing environmental, social, and economic challenges is clear and unwavering. The company emphasizes digital inclusion, climate action, and ethical operating practices as key pillars of its business strategy.

Multiple Accolades for Cogeco's ESG Initiatives

Recognition from Corporate Knights is not the only accolade Cogeco Communications has received for its sustainability efforts. The company was also included in Corporate Knights' ranking of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens and named in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023. Cogeco's ESG commitments, which focus on reducing its environmental footprint, implementing strong governance practices, and aligning business goals with the interests of key stakeholders, have been widely recognized and applauded.

Serving 1.6 million customers and publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker CCA, Cogeco Communications is a substantial player in the North American telecommunications industry. Its commitment to sustainability, demonstrated by its numerous accolades, sets it apart as a leader in the field and exemplifies its dedication to a better future.