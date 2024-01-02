en English
Coding for Veterans Float Wins Top Prize at Tournament of Roses Parade

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Coding for Veterans Float Wins Top Prize at Tournament of Roses Parade

In an event steeped in tradition and blooming with floral grandeur, the Toronto-based not-for-profit organization, Coding for Veterans, emerged victorious at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day. Their float, aptly titled ‘Sounds of Success’, bagged the top international prize, marking the organization’s inaugural participation in the esteemed parade.

Coding for Veterans: A Hub of Transformation

The organization’s mission is not just noteworthy but also urgently necessary. It focuses on training current and former military members in the information technology sector. The transition from military to civilian life can be daunting. Coding for Veterans seeks to ease this transition by offering online courses in partnership with the University of Ottawa. As of January 1st, the organization also collaborates with the University of Southern California, extending its services to American veterans.

Impressive Progress and Promising Prospects

Jeff Musson, the executive director of Coding for Veterans, highlighted the remarkable growth and success rate of the program. Since its inception in November 2019 with just five students, the program has grown exponentially, now boasting an enrollment of around 500 students. More significantly, the program has an impressive job placement rate of over 85% for its graduates. Amid a digital revolution, the need for IT professionals in Canada is surging, with over 175,000 IT positions projected to remain unfilled in the next 12 to 18 months. This makes Coding for Veterans not just a transformative initiative, but also a crucial step towards bridging the IT skills gap in Canada.

Parade Highlights and the Aftermath

At the Tournament of Roses Parade, the Coding for Veterans float was a sight to behold. It showcased the organization’s spirit and mission, featuring Canadian and US military veterans onboard. A poignant moment unfolded on live television as a marine, Cpl. Gilbert Gradillas, returning from an 8-month deployment, had an emotional reunion with his family. The exposure from the parade has yielded tangible benefits for the organization, leading to a remarkable surge in applications. Over 221 applications were received in the immediate aftermath of the parade, a figure that would typically take two-and-a-half months to accumulate. This underscores the reach and impact of the organization’s victory at the parade, promising a brighter future for many more veterans.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

