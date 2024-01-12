Codelco Reports Lowest Copper Output in 25 Years; Aims for Production Boost

Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, reported a stark drop in its copper production last quarter. The output, which is the lowest in a quarter-century, was 358,000 metric tons, compared to approximately 384,000 tons in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Challenges Leading to Decline in Production

The company attributes this decline to a series of disruptions at its projects and mines, coupled with decreasing ore quality. The latter issue, in particular, has been a long-standing concern, stemming from decades of underinvestment in these operations. As a result, the company has been grappling with a two-pronged challenge: declining output and rising extraction costs.

The Road to Recovery

Despite these hurdles, Codelco’s new CEO, Ruben Alvarado, holds an optimistic outlook. He plans to initiate a gradual increase in production starting this year. The company’s finance director, Olivar Hernández, in a recent presentation, forecasted the production to hit 1.352 million tons this year, followed by 1.522 million tons in the subsequent year. He projected that by 2030, the output would surpass a staggering 1.7 million tons.

Implications and Expectations

While these are ambitious targets, it is clear that Codelco is not shying away from its challenges. The official results for the past year will be disclosed in March, providing a clearer picture of the company’s performance and its trajectory. In the meantime, the world will be watching as this titan of the copper industry grapples with its challenges and strides towards recovery.