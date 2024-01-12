en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Codelco Reports Lowest Copper Output in 25 Years; Aims for Production Boost

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Codelco Reports Lowest Copper Output in 25 Years; Aims for Production Boost

Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, reported a stark drop in its copper production last quarter. The output, which is the lowest in a quarter-century, was 358,000 metric tons, compared to approximately 384,000 tons in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Challenges Leading to Decline in Production

The company attributes this decline to a series of disruptions at its projects and mines, coupled with decreasing ore quality. The latter issue, in particular, has been a long-standing concern, stemming from decades of underinvestment in these operations. As a result, the company has been grappling with a two-pronged challenge: declining output and rising extraction costs.

The Road to Recovery

Despite these hurdles, Codelco’s new CEO, Ruben Alvarado, holds an optimistic outlook. He plans to initiate a gradual increase in production starting this year. The company’s finance director, Olivar Hernández, in a recent presentation, forecasted the production to hit 1.352 million tons this year, followed by 1.522 million tons in the subsequent year. He projected that by 2030, the output would surpass a staggering 1.7 million tons.

Implications and Expectations

While these are ambitious targets, it is clear that Codelco is not shying away from its challenges. The official results for the past year will be disclosed in March, providing a clearer picture of the company’s performance and its trajectory. In the meantime, the world will be watching as this titan of the copper industry grapples with its challenges and strides towards recovery.

0
Business Canada Chile
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
EuroGroup Laminations Invests 50 Million Euros in Mexican Expansion, Eyes North American EV Market
Italian electric motor components manufacturer, EuroGroup Laminations, has announced a 50 million euro investment to bolster its production capacity in Mexico. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to meeting the escalating demand from the automotive industry, particularly for EVs, and cements its position in the expanding EV sector. Expanding Horizons with New Plant As
EuroGroup Laminations Invests 50 Million Euros in Mexican Expansion, Eyes North American EV Market
BlackRock's Q4 Triumph: $63 Billion Inflow Boosts AUM to Over $10 Trillion
6 mins ago
BlackRock's Q4 Triumph: $63 Billion Inflow Boosts AUM to Over $10 Trillion
New York Fed's Study Reveals Increasing Complexity in Global Currency Market
7 mins ago
New York Fed's Study Reveals Increasing Complexity in Global Currency Market
Bill Ackman Criticizes Harvard's Endowment Performance, Announces Think Tank
3 mins ago
Bill Ackman Criticizes Harvard's Endowment Performance, Announces Think Tank
Bank of America Corp. Reports 56% Drop in Q4 Earnings Amidst Various Challenges
4 mins ago
Bank of America Corp. Reports 56% Drop in Q4 Earnings Amidst Various Challenges
Citigroup to Eliminate 20,000 Roles in Major Restructuring
5 mins ago
Citigroup to Eliminate 20,000 Roles in Major Restructuring
Latest Headlines
World News
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
32 seconds
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
2 mins
BRS' Rama Rao Denies Alliance with BJP, Emphasizes Secular Stance
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
3 mins
Inauguration of Second Raj Bhavan Marks a Milestone in Meghalaya's History
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
3 mins
Expert Betting Tips for the Magic Millions Race Day on the Gold Coast
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Unravels Crucial Role of RBFOX2 Protein in Pancreatic Cancer Progression
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
5 mins
Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Clinches Super-G Victory Amidst Teammate's Frightening Crash
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
7 mins
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
8 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
9 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app