Co-Housing Trend Gains Momentum in Canada with New Communities Forming

In the heart of Canada, a unique living trend is gaining momentum. Co-housing, a concept where residents live in individual homes but share common amenities and responsibilities, is experiencing a surge in popularity, especially in cities like Toronto, Ottawa, and Kingston. One such co-housing initiative is the Kawartha Commons Cohousing project, nestled near Peterborough, Ontario, a testament to the burgeoning trend.

Reimagining Community Living

The Kawartha Commons Cohousing project is a brainchild of co-founder Kris Robinson Staveley, drawing inspiration from her upbringing on a farm that once doubled as a human growth potential centre and commune. The group's vision is to erect an energy-efficient development housing 40 privately-owned households, underscored by 4,000 square feet of shared amenities. These include verdant gardens, a fully-equipped commercial kitchen, and craft spaces, designed to nurture a sense of community and shared responsibility among residents.

Ontario: The New Co-Housing Hub

Ontario is fast emerging as the epicentre of the co-housing trend in Canada. The number of co-housing developments in the region is predicted to double in the next few years. The distinctive feature of co-housing is that it is often planned, financed, and designed by the very people who will eventually reside there. However, securing land for such projects can prove to be a formidable challenge due to soaring costs and stiff competition with developers.

A Look at Co-Housing Across Canada

British Columbia holds the distinction of having the highest number of co-housing communities in the country. A prime example is the Little Mountain Cohousing community in Vancouver, a vibrant, multi-generational building with shared spaces conceived to foster socializing and mutual care amongst its residents. The age spectrum of the residents ranges from a tender four months to 80 years, reflecting the inclusive spirit of co-housing. The project took six years to reach fruition and was developed at cost, without paying developer profit. However, it did encounter cost overruns due to the pandemic.

As co-housing continues its upward trajectory in Canada, it redefines the concept of community living. It is a testament to the resilience and innovation of Canadians, who are pioneering fresh approaches to housing in the face of modern challenges.