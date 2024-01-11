CNSC Approves Construction of Nuclear Waste Disposal Facility at Chalk River Laboratories

In a recent announcement, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has decreed amendments to the nuclear research and test establishment operating license for Chalk River Laboratories, paving the way for the construction of a near-surface disposal facility. The CNSC, responsible for regulating all nuclear power plants in Canada, concluded that the project would not cause significant adverse environmental effects. It also emphasized the project’s protective measures for human health and the environment.

The CNSC’s Role in Nuclear Safety

The CNSC oversees the life cycle of Canada’s 22 nuclear power reactors across five plants in three provinces, contributing to approximately 15 percent of the nation’s electricity. These reactors, of the CANDU (Canadian Deuterium-Uranium) design, utilize natural uranium fuel and heavy water for cooling and moderation. The licensing process of the CNSC is comprehensive, encompassing 14 safety and control areas, with a strong emphasis on public participation through hearings and meetings that are open and webcast live.

A New Disposal Facility at Chalk River Laboratories

The approved plan for a near-surface disposal facility (NSDF) at Chalk River Laboratories marks a significant milestone. The facility will store up to one million cubic metres of solid low-level radioactive waste, with the majority sourced from the Chalk River Laboratories site. Despite concerns raised by community groups and politicians, the CNSC has determined that the NSDF Project is protective of human health and the environment, including the Ottawa River.

Regulatory Oversight and Future Decommissioning

Compliance with the CNSC’s regulations is strictly monitored by onsite inspectors and CNSC staff with technical expertise who perform regular visits. Non-compliance is addressed promptly to ensure correction. The CNSC also publishes a regulatory oversight report and collaborates internationally. New reactor facility projects undergo rigorous environmental and technical assessments, and the decommissioning process for nuclear power plants is stringent, taking an average of 50 years to complete. Currently decommissioned prototype reactors are licensed as waste management facilities, with plans to remove all radioactive waste and eliminate risks before issuing abandonment licenses, ending CNSC regulatory control.