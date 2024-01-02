en English
Cloud DX Inks Major Contract with Health PEI to Boost Healthcare Delivery

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
Cloud DX Inks Major Contract with Health PEI to Boost Healthcare Delivery

Cloud DX, a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM) platforms, has secured a new contract with Health PEI, the Provincial Health Authority of Prince Edward Island. This marks the second such agreement for Cloud DX and reinforces its reputation in delivering innovative healthcare solutions.

Contract Details

The agreement, valued at approximately $1,340,000 CAD, is set to bolster Health PEI’s capabilities in managing up to 300 new patients annually. It follows a competitive RFP process involving Mohawk Medbuy, a prominent healthcare supply chain service provider. The contract underscores the adoption of Cloud DX’s Connected Health RPM, replacing a previous vendor. The implementation will primarily focus on three healthcare priority areas: primary care, home care, and rehabilitation.

Why Cloud DX?

Cloud DX’s platform was chosen for its user-friendly patient kit and clinical portal, ease of deployment, and robust patient onboarding. The platform’s adherence to care instructions and exceptional technical support were also influential in Health PEI’s decision. Cloud DX, a co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, has a successful track record of driving innovation in healthcare.

Implications for Health PEI and Beyond

Health PEI is responsible for publicly funded health services in Prince Edward Island. With this new contract, it joins other Canadian Provincial Health Authorities in leveraging Cloud DX’s technology to improve healthcare delivery. The partnership underscores a growing trend of technological adoption in healthcare, facilitating better patient care, and efficient healthcare management.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

