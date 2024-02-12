Clive Owen's 'Monsieur Spade' Acquired by Filmoption International for Global Sales

Crime drama series "Monsieur Spade" starring and executive produced by Clive Owen has found a home with Filmoption International. The Montreal-based company has acquired global sales rights for the 1963 South of France set series based on Dashiell Hammett's hard-boiled detective Sam Spade.

A Classic Character Reimagined

Clive Owen takes on the iconic role of Sam Spade in "Monsieur Spade", a crime drama series that has already garnered praise from audiences and critics. The series, set in 1963 in the South of France, reimagines Hammett's hard-boiled detective for a new era. With top-class talent both in front of and behind the camera, "Monsieur Spade" is poised to become a global hit.

Strong Performances and International Appeal

"Monsieur Spade" has already proven to be a strong performer for AMC domestically, and with Filmoption International on board, the series is set to have significant global appeal. The Montreal-based company has a track record of success in international sales and distribution, making them the perfect partner for "Monsieur Spade".

Blue Finch Films Acquires International Sales Rights for "Oddity"

In other news, UK-based sales and distribution company Blue Finch Films has acquired international sales rights for the Shudder original film "Oddity", directed by Damian McCarthy. The film follows a blind medium uncovering the truth behind her sister's death with the help of a wooden mannequin. Blue Finch will introduce the title at the Berlin European Film Market (EFM).

Blue Finch has also added "Destroy All Neighbors" to their slate. The company will be introducing both titles at EFM, where they will be looking to secure international distribution deals.

Filmoption International Boards "The Legacy of Cloudy Falls"

Filmoption International has also acquired global sales rights to "The Legacy of Cloudy Falls", a debut feature by Nick Butler. The film is set in Niagara Falls, Ontario and features Grace Glowicki, Susan Berger, and Andrew Moodie. Sales will launch at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The film is supported by Telefilm Canada and tells the story of a family grappling with the legacy of their past. With its strong performances and compelling story, "The Legacy of Cloudy Falls" is sure to be a standout at EFM.

Unobstructed View Acquires World Rights to "Sam & Me"

Unobstructed View, a Toronto-based distributor, has acquired world rights to Deepa Mehta's first feature, "Sam & Me". The film tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a young Indian immigrant and an elderly Jewish man. With its timely themes and powerful performances, "Sam & Me" is sure to resonate with audiences around the world.

In other distribution news, Cineflix Rights is launching a new FAST channel, Real Disaster Channel, in the US and Canada via Pluto TV. The channel will feature real-life disaster footage and expert analysis, providing viewers with a unique and informative look at some of the world's most catastrophic events.

As the European Film Market in Berlin gets underway, Filmoption International, Blue Finch Films, and Unobstructed View are all making moves to bring new and exciting content to audiences around the world. With their strong slates and expertise in international sales and distribution, these companies are poised to make a big impact in the coming year.