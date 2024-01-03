en English
Clinic Owner Found Guilty of Sexual Assault: A Pattern of Deceit Unveiled

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
Clinic Owner Found Guilty of Sexual Assault: A Pattern of Deceit Unveiled

In a landmark ruling, Ontario Court Judge Tim Lipson found Akram Elmuradi, owner of Neuromotion Therapy, guilty of sexually assaulting a university student. The judge dismissed Elmuradi’s defense claim that the encounter was consensual, emphasizing the compelling DNA evidence presented in court and the implausibility of Elmuradi’s account.

Pattern of Deceit

According to the prosecution, Elmuradi systematically gained the student’s trust over the course of two months, during which she visited the clinic for regular massage sessions. The judge highlighted several red flags, such as scheduling the massage session when the clinic was closed, asking the student to remove her pants, and employing different and more intimate techniques. Furthermore, Elmuradi wore a muscle shirt instead of the standard scrubs worn by other massage therapists.

Victim’s Testimony

The victim testified that she had repeatedly asked Elmuradi to stop during the massage session, ultimately resorting to pushing him away. The court ruled in favor of the student, with Judge Lipson noting that Elmuradi’s story of consensual sex was not only implausible but also unbelievable.

Unqualified and Unchecked

Elmuradi admitted to providing back adjustments to the student despite lacking the necessary qualifications. He justified his actions by stating that he owned the business. The court, however, dismissed his defense and ruled against him, emphasizing the seriousness of his actions and the impact on the victim.

The judgment against Elmuradi is a clear message that deceitful conduct and attempts to take advantage of one’s position of power will not be tolerated. The court’s ruling has set a precedent for holding individuals in such positions accountable for their actions.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

