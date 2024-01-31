Clinic 554, Former Morgentaler Abortion Center in New Brunswick, Shuts Down

Clinic 554, previously known as the Morgentaler Clinic, located in New Brunswick, Canada, has confirmed its closure. The clinic, known for providing abortion services, has been at the center of anti-abortion group's scrutiny, particularly the Campaign Life Coalition (CLC). For the CLC, this shutdown represents a victory, with their National President Jeff Gunnarson stating that it will save preborn children's lives and stop the clinic from taking advantage of susceptible mothers.

The Role of Campaign Life Coalition

The closure follows a series of efforts by the CLC, which includes a 40 Days for Life prayer campaign and political lobbying, leading to the New Brunswick government's refusal to fund private abortion facilities. Despite legal challenges, this position has been maintained.

Financial Pressures and Government Stance

According to Clinic 554's medical director, Dr. Adrian Edgar, financial pressures due to pro-bono procedures for women who couldn't afford out-of-pocket payments have led to the closure. The provincial government's unwillingness to include abortion procedures in Medicare further compounded these pressures. The clinic's rent hike caused it to operate at a loss, thereby making it harder to provide healthcare services, including surgical or medical abortions.

Impact on Reproductive Healthcare

The closure of Clinic 554 ends a 30-year era of available abortion services in Fredericton. This development is expected to impact growing numbers of migrants and international students in the area who relied on the clinic for non-judgmental and welcoming healthcare services. This closure is part of a larger North American trend where numerous abortion centers have shut down following changes in abortion laws and policies, such as the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.