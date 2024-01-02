Climbing Pioneer Andy Genereux Wins Summit of Excellence Award

Andy Genereux, a 64-year-old climbing legend and innovator, has been honored with the 2023 Summit of Excellence national award for his contribution to the sport of climbing. His leadership, mentorship, and pioneering approach have significantly reshaped the contemporary era of the sport, making it safer while stirring some controversy among traditionalists.

Innovation in Climbing

Genereux’s crowning achievement is the mapping and naming of a new nine-pitch sport route on Yamnuska mountain’s Kahl Wall in 2022. His innovative mind has given birth to over 600 new sport climbs, hundreds of mixed protection traditional routes, and more than 2,000 pitches. These contributions have not only expanded the scope of climbing but also have enhanced safety measures.

From Adventure to Passion

Genereux’s passion for climbing took root in his youth, during adventurous escapades with his brothers on the outskirts of a new Saskatoon subdivision. His family’s move to Calgary introduced him to an influential mountain club in high school that played a pivotal role in shaping his future in climbing.

Resilience and Dedication

Despite his academic pursuits, earning a bachelor of fine arts and pursuing an MBA at the University of Calgary, Genereux’s life took an unexpected turn following a car accident that resulted in a broken neck and a misdiagnosed concussion. His recovery period marked a watershed moment in his life, leading him to become one of the select 32 individuals picked from 8,000 applicants to serve as a Calgary firefighter in 1993. He continued to climb and establish new routes, notably 290 on Moose Mountain, while balancing his demanding career.

With a career spanning over three decades, Genereux’s dedication to climbing remains unscathed. He plans to continue climbing for another 10 to 15 years and is currently working on a memoir that reflects on his climbing experiences at Yamnuska and his 27-year career as a downtown firefighter, offering insights on safety and survival.