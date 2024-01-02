en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Climbing Pioneer Andy Genereux Wins Summit of Excellence Award

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Climbing Pioneer Andy Genereux Wins Summit of Excellence Award

Andy Genereux, a 64-year-old climbing legend and innovator, has been honored with the 2023 Summit of Excellence national award for his contribution to the sport of climbing. His leadership, mentorship, and pioneering approach have significantly reshaped the contemporary era of the sport, making it safer while stirring some controversy among traditionalists.

Innovation in Climbing

Genereux’s crowning achievement is the mapping and naming of a new nine-pitch sport route on Yamnuska mountain’s Kahl Wall in 2022. His innovative mind has given birth to over 600 new sport climbs, hundreds of mixed protection traditional routes, and more than 2,000 pitches. These contributions have not only expanded the scope of climbing but also have enhanced safety measures.

From Adventure to Passion

Genereux’s passion for climbing took root in his youth, during adventurous escapades with his brothers on the outskirts of a new Saskatoon subdivision. His family’s move to Calgary introduced him to an influential mountain club in high school that played a pivotal role in shaping his future in climbing.

Resilience and Dedication

Despite his academic pursuits, earning a bachelor of fine arts and pursuing an MBA at the University of Calgary, Genereux’s life took an unexpected turn following a car accident that resulted in a broken neck and a misdiagnosed concussion. His recovery period marked a watershed moment in his life, leading him to become one of the select 32 individuals picked from 8,000 applicants to serve as a Calgary firefighter in 1993. He continued to climb and establish new routes, notably 290 on Moose Mountain, while balancing his demanding career.

With a career spanning over three decades, Genereux’s dedication to climbing remains unscathed. He plans to continue climbing for another 10 to 15 years and is currently working on a memoir that reflects on his climbing experiences at Yamnuska and his 27-year career as a downtown firefighter, offering insights on safety and survival.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Porcupine Plain Unites: Overwhelming Support for Toddler Battling Cancer

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canadians Embrace Sustainable Food Practices Amid Rising Costs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Department of Finance Canada Pioneers Accessibility with Comprehensive Action Plan

By Sakchi Khandelwal

High Food Prices in Canada: A Growing Concern Amid Diminishing Contributing Factors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Food Prices in Canada: Rising Costs Amid Record Profits ...
@Business · 10 mins
Food Prices in Canada: Rising Costs Amid Record Profits ...
heart comment 0
2023 Dublin Literary Award Showcases Global Talent, No Irish Authors Shortlisted

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Dublin Literary Award Showcases Global Talent, No Irish Authors Shortlisted
Navigating Regulatory Changes and Emerging Trends in ESG: A Look Back at 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating Regulatory Changes and Emerging Trends in ESG: A Look Back at 2023
New Year’s Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie’s First Baby of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
Old Growth Forest Near Ancient Forest-Chun T’oh Whudujut Park Gains Protection

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Old Growth Forest Near Ancient Forest-Chun T'oh Whudujut Park Gains Protection
Latest Headlines
World News
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion
46 seconds
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion
New Dataset to Revolutionize Dipteran Insect Identification
47 seconds
New Dataset to Revolutionize Dipteran Insect Identification
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
54 seconds
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
1 min
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
Kenya Terminates Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Secondary School Students
3 mins
Kenya Terminates Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Secondary School Students
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
4 mins
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
4 mins
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
4 mins
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
4 mins
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app