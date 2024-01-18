Climate Change Pushes North American Electricity Grids Towards Overload

The North American electricity grids are increasingly walking a tightrope, teetering on the brink of overload during severe weather events, a repercussion of climate change. Francis Bradley, CEO of Electricity Canada, has spotlighted the surge in electricity demand across Canadian regions, a direct result of extreme weather patterns.

An example of this precarious situation was recently witnessed in Alberta, where grid alerts were triggered as the mercury plunged to a teeth-chattering -40 degrees Celsius. The alarm bells didn't lead to blackouts, thanks to the residents' immediate power usage reductions.

The Alarming Frequency of Grid Alerts

The frequency of these grid alerts is a cause for concern, with a stark increase from merely four between 2017 and 2020, to a staggering 17 issued since 2021. The growing reliance on intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar, and the phaseout of coal-fired power plants have ignited debates about grid reliability and the feasibility of a rapid transition to green energy.

Energy Mix Concerns Across Canada

Alberta is not alone in this predicament. Other parts of Canada, such as British Columbia and Manitoba, are also grappling with concerns about their energy mix, particularly during droughts that affect hydroelectric power generation. A report released in November by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) painted a worrying picture, indicating that much of North America is staring at an elevated risk of energy supply shortages under extreme conditions this winter. Saskatchewan was flagged as 'high' risk, while Quebec and the Maritimes were categorized under 'elevated risk.'

Resilient Electricity Systems: The Need of the Hour

Despite the mounting challenges, experts like Rob Thornton, president of the International District Energy Association, vouch for the exceptional reliability of the North American grid. They emphasize the need to forge ahead with the development of policies that would ensure a resilient electricity system. This system would be capable of balancing different power sources and would build more inter-jurisdictional connections, creating a safety net against the looming threat of grid overloads due to climate change.