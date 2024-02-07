Climate Activists from Last Generation Canada Spark Protests and Arrests

Last Generation Canada, a group of environmental activists, have been making headlines with their disruptive protests aimed at urging the Canadian government to address the escalating climate crisis. The group, formerly known as On2Ottawa, has rebranded to align with the international climate movement network A22. Their demands include the establishment of a national firefighting agency and citizen assemblies.

Protests Escalate

The group's protests have escalated in intensity, encompassing actions such as blocking traffic on Wellington Street in Ottawa and vandalizing the entrance area of a building with pink paint. These actions have led to the arrest of five individuals on mischief charges by the Ottawa Police Services, with the possibility of additional criminal charges pending an ongoing investigation.

The Symbolism Behind the Protests

The activists have employed provocative symbols to highlight the urgency of their cause. A particularly poignant act involved setting an empty stroller ablaze on Parliament Hill to signify the severity of the climate situation. Another act saw a woman chaining herself to the entrance of the Prime Minister's Office after splattering it with pink paint.

A Demand for Action

Last Generation Canada's actions are part of a broader campaign to underscore environmental concerns. The group is advocating for the federal government to train and employ 50,000 firefighters, despite firefighting being a provincial responsibility in Canada. This demand reflects the group's frustration with the government's perceived inaction in the face of rising emissions and the devastating human and environmental impact of wildfires.

In their mission to influence policy decisions, the group has disrupted events such as the Juno Awards, causing additional traffic disruptions through their campaigns of civil resistance.