Climate Action Fest 2.0: A Call for Local Climate Initiatives in Kamloops

Three local organizations, Transition Kamloops, the Kamloops Food Policy Council, and the Kamloops Naturalist Club, are pooling their resources to initiate Climate Action Fest 2.0. This one-day workshop, dedicated to the planning of local climate action projects, is set to take place at the Kamloops United Church on Saturday, January 27, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Collaborative Workshop for Climate Action

This workshop is specifically designed as a collaborative environment where attendees can share their ideas and develop plans for grassroots climate action initiatives. Those attending are encouraged to come prepared to engage in teamwork and actively participate in driving change at the local level.

Community Involvement and Climate Change

In an effort to foster community involvement in tackling climate-related issues, the three organizing bodies are urging people to participate in this workshop. The aim is to facilitate a platform where community members can engage in meaningful discussions and come up with actionable plans to combat climate change at a local level.

Registration and Participation Details

A light lunch will be provided for the participants. However, it is important to note that advance registration is necessary for those hoping to attend. This workshop represents a concentrated effort by Transition Kamloops, the Kamloops Food Policy Council, and the Kamloops Naturalist Club to engage the community in local projects and actions aimed at addressing the pressing issue of climate change.