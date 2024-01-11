en English
Canada

Climate Action Fest 2.0: A Call for Local Climate Initiatives in Kamloops

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
Three local organizations, Transition Kamloops, the Kamloops Food Policy Council, and the Kamloops Naturalist Club, are pooling their resources to initiate Climate Action Fest 2.0. This one-day workshop, dedicated to the planning of local climate action projects, is set to take place at the Kamloops United Church on Saturday, January 27, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Collaborative Workshop for Climate Action

This workshop is specifically designed as a collaborative environment where attendees can share their ideas and develop plans for grassroots climate action initiatives. Those attending are encouraged to come prepared to engage in teamwork and actively participate in driving change at the local level.

Community Involvement and Climate Change

In an effort to foster community involvement in tackling climate-related issues, the three organizing bodies are urging people to participate in this workshop. The aim is to facilitate a platform where community members can engage in meaningful discussions and come up with actionable plans to combat climate change at a local level.

Registration and Participation Details

A light lunch will be provided for the participants. However, it is important to note that advance registration is necessary for those hoping to attend. This workshop represents a concentrated effort by Transition Kamloops, the Kamloops Food Policy Council, and the Kamloops Naturalist Club to engage the community in local projects and actions aimed at addressing the pressing issue of climate change.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

