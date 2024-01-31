Clifford Outdoor Life Show: A Celebration of Outdoor Activities and Community Engagement

The Clifford Outdoor Life Show, a novel event designed to celebrate outdoor activities, is slated to make its debut at Clifford Arena on the first weekend of May. This event, the brainchild of local businesses and the event organizer, Sarah McGoldrick, is designed to highlight the abundance of outdoor opportunities available in the Clifford and Minto region.

Engaging Activities and Inclusive Participation

The event is expected to house up to 50 vendors, featuring guest speakers and demonstrations that encapsulate various aspects of outdoor living. From fishing and camping to hunting, cottage life, and the burgeoning trend of homesteading, the show aims to cover a broad spectrum of outdoor pursuits. McGoldrick, who also owns the Clifford Country Store, underscores the inclusive ethos of the event, which challenges the traditional notion of outdoor activities as a male-dominated domain.

Boosting Local Tourism and Community Engagement

The Clifford Outdoor Life Show aims to foster a sense of communal involvement while also giving a much-needed boost to local tourism. All proceeds from the event are earmarked for donation to the Clifford Rotary Club, aiming to channel funds back into community enhancement projects. This distinct focus on community upliftment has garnered the backing of Minto council, which has shown its support by waiving venue rental fees for the event.

Gaining Momentum

While the Clifford Outdoor Life Show is still in the planning stages, it has already begun to attract vendors and is projected to reach maximum capacity by the event's commencement. The community services advisory committee has thrown their unanimous support behind the event, and the mayor has expressed encouragement for volunteers eager to bring innovative experiences to Clifford.