Clearwater Chamber Boosts Local Economy: Job Fair and Advocacy Efforts Unveiled

The Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce is making strides to fortify the business landscape in North Thompson, with a focus on enhancing economic stability and viability. Cheryl Thomas, a director at the Chamber, highlighted the organization's commitment to supporting local businesses and outlined the upcoming job fair event designed to connect employers with potential employees. This initiative is part of a broader partnership with the BC Chamber of Commerce, aiming to foster a thriving business community in the region.

Advertisment

Advocacy and Support for Local Businesses

Cheryl Thomas expressed the local Chamber's dedication to aiding businesses in understanding the benefits of membership and leveraging these advantages for growth. The upcoming job fair on March 13 at Clearwater Secondary School is a testament to the Chamber's efforts to bolster employment opportunities and stimulate the local economy. This event, open to the public, is anticipated to attract a significant turnout, mirroring the success of previous years.

Provincial Budget Response and Economic Concerns

Advertisment

Fiona Famulak, president and CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce, addressed the implications of the recently unveiled Budget 2024 by the provincial government. Famulak praised the decision to raise the Employer Health Tax threshold, which will alleviate financial pressures on small businesses, allowing them to invest further in staff and innovation. However, concerns were raised regarding the budget's increased spending and rising debt levels, indicating potential challenges in sustaining planned investments and the broader economic impact of continued deficit spending.

Future Outlook and Job Fair Invitation

The BC Chamber of Commerce remains resolute in advocating for policies that support business prosperity and economic growth. The upcoming job fair, co-hosted by the Clearwater Chamber and WorkBC, symbolizes a step towards achieving these goals, offering a platform for businesses and job seekers to connect. Businesses interested in participating in the job fair or inquiring about Chamber membership are encouraged to reach out for more information, underscoring the Chamber's role in facilitating community and economic development.

The efforts of the Clearwater and District Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the BC Chamber, reflect a committed approach to fostering a vibrant business environment in North Thompson. Through advocacy, support, and practical initiatives like the job fair, the Chamber aims to contribute to the region's economic resilience and vitality, ensuring a prosperous future for businesses and the community at large.