Canada

Cleanliness and Mental Health: The ‘Clean Enough’ Approach

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:26 pm EST
Renowned clinical psychologist, Monica Vermani, has recently shed light on the profound connection between our physical surroundings and mental health, underscoring the significance of maintaining a clean and organized living environment. According to Vermani, the state of our homes often mirrors our internal well-being, with a tidy space fostering a sense of control, order, and focus that correlates positively with our mood and overall health.

Maintaining the Balance: Cleanliness vs. Stress

Nevertheless, in the hustle and bustle of modern life, keeping a pristine home can be a daunting task. Recognizing this challenge, Vermani advocates for a ‘clean enough’ approach, a strategy aimed at circumventing additional stress and potential relationship conflicts that could arise from the pursuit of spotless perfection. This pragmatic approach stresses the importance of balance, urging us to strive for a general state of cleanliness rather than an unattainable ideal.

Strategies for Success: Canadian Experiences

To illustrate the practicality of the ‘clean enough’ approach, we turn to the experiences of three Canadians, each with a unique strategy for maintaining their living spaces. Samara Shuter, a visual artist, swears by minimalistic storage solutions, assigning a designated spot for each item in her home and even resorting to labeled bins for added efficiency. Gillian Gillies, an interior designer, starts her day with a clean slate by ensuring her desk is spotless. She maintains this state of cleanliness with her preferred fragrance-free cleaning approach and her trusty Dyson vacuum. Mandy Menshick, who runs a nut-free pastry business from her home, has adopted the ‘clean as you go’ method to stave off overwhelming messes and maintain order in both her professional and personal life.

Embracing Realism over Perfection

The shared wisdom of these individuals underscores the variety of ways we can manage our spaces to leverage the mental health benefits of cleanliness without overburdening ourselves. The emphasis on achieving a state of ‘clean enough’, rather than striving for perfection, fosters a realistic and healthy approach to cleanliness, one that we could all benefit from incorporating into our daily routines.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

