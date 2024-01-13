Class 1 Nickel Finishes Private Placement, Issues Convertible Debentures

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd., a mineral resource company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF), has announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement, issuing convertible debentures totaling Cdn$400,000. These debentures carry a 2% annual interest rate and will mature in three years. They can be converted into common shares at a price of $0.05 per share.

President’s Investment

The entire issuance was purchased by Mr. David Fitch, the Company’s President. This makes the private placement a ‘related party transaction’ under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. To avoid formal valuation and minority shareholder approval, the company used exemptions as the transaction did not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

Statutory Hold Period

The debentures, along with associated shares, are under a statutory hold period until May 13, 2024. This means they cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise disposed of without regulatory approval until after this date.

Company’s Focus

Class 1 Nickel is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Alexo-Dundonald Property, a nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide resource in Ontario. The company also owns the Somanike property in Quebec, which includes the historic Marbridge Nickel Mine. With the completion of this private placement, the company is now fully funded for the 2024 mineral exploration season. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been filed for the Nickel Project in British Columbia, which will be carried out by its subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals Inc.