Clark Builders Secures Contract for Innovative George Pringle Secondary in West Kelowna

Clark Builders has been awarded the prestigious contract to design and build the new George Pringle Secondary School in West Kelowna, marking a significant step forward in educational infrastructure within the region. Kevin Kaardal, superintendent/CEO of Central Okanagan Public Schools, praised the rigorous selection process, highlighting the project's importance for the community's future. The initiative, valued at $124 million, aims not only to alleviate current enrolment pressures but also to serve as a hub for community engagement through its neighbourhood learning centre.

Project Highlights and Community Benefits

The new George Pringle Secondary School is set to address the overcrowding at Mount Boucherie Secondary and provide a local option for West Kelowna French Immersion high school students. Lee-Ann Tiede, the Central Okanagan Board of Education chairperson, expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Education and Child Care for their investment, emphasizing the project's role in supporting the community's educational and childcare needs. The school will feature a neighbourhood learning centre, offering childcare, Indigenous and cultural services, and family resources, making it a cornerstone for local development.

Sustainable Design and Construction

Emphasizing sustainability, the construction of George Pringle Secondary incorporates advanced greenhouse gas and energy reduction strategies, including a sustainable geo-exchange system for heating and cooling. The design, featuring heat recovery, building automation, and lighting control systems, will significantly lower the school's carbon footprint. Highlighting the project's commitment to environmental stewardship, non-combustible construction materials have been selected to further enhance safety and sustainability.

Collaboration for Educational Excellence

Scott Benoit, director of project development for Clark Builders, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership with Central Okanagan Public Schools. The collaboration aims to create a learning environment that not only meets modern educational standards but also reflects the cultural heritage of the Syilx people. The project, announced in 2022, is designed to accommodate 1,200 students and is slated for completion in time for the September 2027-28 school year, promising to usher in a new era for educational facilities in the region.

As West Kelowna prepares to welcome this innovative educational establishment, the George Pringle Secondary School project represents a pivotal moment in the community's development. It stands as a testament to the importance of sustainable design in creating spaces that foster learning and community cohesion. With its forward-thinking approach to education and environmental responsibility, the project sets a benchmark for future educational infrastructure projects, promising to enrich the lives of students and residents for generations to come.