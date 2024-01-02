en English
Claigan Environmental Inc. to Host Webinar on Canadian Chemical Data Reporting

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Claigan Environmental Inc. to Host Webinar on Canadian Chemical Data Reporting

Mark your calendars for January 10, 2024, as Claigan Environmental Inc. is set to host a webinar on Canadian chemical data reporting. This is a timely discussion, especially with the impending deadline of January 17, 2024, looming large for companies involved in the import or manufacture of chemicals in mixtures or articles. This is not just another deadline; it’s a reflection of Canada’s commitment to environmental protection, falling under the purview of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA).

CEPA: A Commitment to Environmental Safety

CEPA is not just another piece of legislation. It embodies Canada’s commitment to safeguarding its environment from the potential hazards of chemical substances. It mandates periodic reporting from companies, based on specific criteria, to maintain transparency and ensure adherence to safety norms. The most recent manifestation of this requirement was the batch 1 chemical management plan survey conducted back in June 2023.

The Upcoming Deadline and its Implications

With the latest deadline approaching on January 17, 2024, companies are required to either submit their chemical data or apply for extensions. But the journey doesn’t end there. On the horizon is another significant initiative: the introduction of new data reporting requirements for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in articles within the year. PFAS, known for their resilience and longevity, have been linked to environmental and health concerns, making their regulation a priority.

Claigan Environmental Inc.: A Pioneer in PFAS Compliance

In the arena of PFAS compliance, Claigan Environmental Inc. stands out as a leader. The organization has consistently provided comprehensive testing data for an extensive range of products. Their EU PFAS Restriction Submissions Project has been hailed as a highly detailed and technical contribution to the European Union’s regulatory processes. Adhering to their motto, “Less Journey, More Results,” Claigan emphasizes efficiency and effective outcomes, proving that in the quest for environmental safety, they are a name to count on.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

