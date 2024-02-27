CJCW Radio Station Elevates Listening Experience, Switches to FM Dial at 92.9

Since its inception in 1975, CJCW has been an integral part of its community's daily life, offering listeners a blend of news, entertainment, and music. In a significant development this spring, the station is poised to transition to the FM dial at 92.9, a move orchestrated by NBS Radio's vice president of programming, Mike Mitchell. This strategic shift is primarily motivated by the desire for superior sound quality and the challenges associated with sourcing replacement parts for the AM setup. Despite these changes, the station's core programming, focusing on an adult contemporary playlist, will remain intact.

Reasons Behind the Shift

The decision to migrate to FM broadcasting stems from two main factors: the enhanced sound quality FM offers and the logistical difficulties in maintaining AM equipment. According to Mike Mitchell, the struggle to find necessary parts like transistors and tubes has become increasingly challenging, making the move to FM a practical choice for the future of the station.

Listener Feedback and Programming Direction

While the station's programming is set to continue with its adult contemporary format, CJCW is open to exploring new directions based on listener feedback. The station plans to conduct an online and on-air survey to gauge its audience's interest in potential changes, such as adopting a country or greatest hits format. This initiative reflects the station's commitment to maintaining a close connection with its listeners and adapting to their preferences.

Regulatory Approval and Community Programming

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has already greenlit the switch, emphasizing that CJCW's commitment to providing Sussex community programming will persist. This approval underscores the station's role in maintaining a diverse range of local programming, ensuring that the switch to FM will continue to benefit the Sussex community.

The transition to FM broadcasting marks a new chapter for CJCW, promising improved sound quality and the potential for programming evolution based on listener input. As the station looks to the future, it remains dedicated to serving its community with the same level of engagement and quality it has offered since 1975.