Canada

City Successfully Concludes Major Remediation of Chedoke Creek

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
After almost four years of diligent effort, the City has successfully concluded a significant remediation project aimed at addressing a massive spill of combined sewage and wastewater into Chedoke Creek. The spill, which occurred between 2014 and 2018, saw an alarming 24 billion litres of waste flowing into the creek. To meet a stringent December 31, 2023, deadline set by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), public works staff worked tirelessly to complete the challenging project on time.

Waste Removal and Transport

The remediation plan involved the arduous task of removing 16,000 tonnes of sediment over a six-month period. This required approximately 300 truckloads to transport the sediment off-site. The contaminated waste was ultimately transported to Twin Creeks Landfill, located in Watford, Ontario. However, the process was not without its complications.

Challenges and Solutions

An incident arose where a truck carrying contaminated sediment was rejected at the disposal site due to non-compliance with the site’s environmental compliance approval provisions. This unexpected hiccup led to a delay in the waste disposal process. In response, the city sought out alternative landfills located close to the municipality for the disposal of the waste, thereby overcoming the challenge.

The Road Ahead

With the on-site activities of the remediation plan now concluded, the next steps involve notifying the MECP about the completion of the project. A comprehensive site cleanup is also in the works, which includes dismantling a pond and disposing of materials within some barriers. Furthermore, restoration work at Kay Drage Park is scheduled for the spring, marking the final stage of this extensive environmental recovery effort.

The MECP had ordered this dredging work to clean the waterway, which flows into Cootes Paradise and Hamilton Harbour, as a result of the untreated wastewater release. The successful completion of this project signals a significant victory for environmental conservation efforts in the region.

Canada Climate & Environment Environmental Science
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

