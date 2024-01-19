City of Trail Deactivates Extreme Weather Alert Amid Rising Temperatures

In response to a significant rise in temperatures, the City of Trail has deactivated its extreme weather alert initially triggered by a severe cold snap. The alert, which was activated on January 11, led to the opening of an emergency overnight shelter, providing refuge from the biting cold for over thirty unique individuals each night.

Advertisment

Community Response to Weather Crisis

The combined efforts of the community played a crucial role in managing this cold-weather crisis. BC Housing, Interior Health, ANKORS, the United Church, Selkirk Security, among others, contributed to the operation of the emergency shelter. The shelter, located at 1300 Pine Ave, served as a beacon of warmth and safety for those at the mercy of the frigid conditions.

Exceptional Contributions

Advertisment

Captivating the spirit of community resilience and kindness, Mayor Colleen Jones applauded the quick and efficient response from volunteers. The mayor pointed out the exceptional work of Tammy McLean, the shelter coordinator. Her efforts, along with the dedication of council members and various partners, donors, and volunteers, were instrumental in the successful execution of the emergency protocol.

Continued Support for the Vulnerable

Even though the extreme weather alert has been deactivated, the City of Trail continues to provide support to those in need. Daytime respite from the cold is available at the Trail Riverfront Centre and La Nina Shelter. The city remains committed to its vulnerable population, ensuring that help is available, even as the immediate crisis has passed.