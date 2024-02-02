City of Kamloops Loses Appeal Over Bylaws Department Restructuring

The City of Kamloops' endeavor to contest an arbitration decision at the Labour Relations Board (LRB) was met with disappointment. The appeal was in response to an arbitrator's ruling from the preceding August, which held that the city had contravened its collective agreement during the reorganization of its bylaws department. The restructuring involved the introduction of a new role, the community services officer (CSO), replacing the bylaw services officer and jail guard positions, and the implementation of a new physical fitness test.

Arbitrator's Ruling and City's Appeal

Arbitrator Andrew Sims concluded that, while the city possessed the right to restructure, imposing new qualifications and requirements or altering shift work constituted a violation of the agreement with CUPE Local 900. The city countered this decision, arguing that Sims had not provided a 'reasoned analysis' for his findings and pointed out perceived inconsistencies in his decision.

Dismissal of the City's Appeal

Despite the city's efforts, its appeal was dismissed by LRB vice-chair David Duncan Chesman. Chesman stated that Sims had fulfilled the board's standard of review and had addressed the crux of the dispute in line with the collective agreement. He accentuated that the arbitrator's declaration was coherent and not at odds with code principles. Furthermore, Chesman pointed out that the city retained the right to argue about remedies, assuming an agreement could not be reached with the union.

Implications of the Decision

The outcome reaffirms the arbitrator's decision that the city's restructuring, specifically the creation of the new Community Service Officer position, violated the union agreement. Now, the City and the union are mandated to devise a solution. Failing to negotiate, the arbitrator will have the authority to determine the employment terms of the revamped bylaw department. This case serves as a reminder that the rights of workers under collective agreements must be respected, even in the face of organizational changes.