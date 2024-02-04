City of Greater Sudbury Invites Applications for Full-Time Firefighter Positions

The City of Greater Sudbury has officially kicked off its search for full-time firefighters, marking a significant opportunity for individuals seeking to embark on a career in emergency services. The application period is open from February 1 until February 28, closing promptly at 11:59 p.m.

Application Procedure & Requirements

Prospective applicants are instructed to access the information guide and application form via the city's official website, GreaterSudbury.ca/fire. In order to qualify for consideration, candidates must satisfy a set of specific criteria. These prerequisites include being at least 18 years of age, holding a Grade 12 education certificate, and possessing a valid G driver’s license accompanied by a clean driving record. Additionally, candidates must have a valid Standard First Aid/Level C CPR certificate.

Vulnerable Sector Criminal Record Check

Upon passing the initial screening, successful applicants are required to undergo a Vulnerable Sector Criminal Record Check. This is a mandatory step before the final job offer is extended by the city. This measure is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the vulnerable population that firefighters frequently interact with during their service.

Physical, Medical, Intellectual, and Psychological Standards

Aspiring firefighters who advance through the selection process will be subjected to a series of tests designed to assess their physical, medical, intellectual, and psychological capabilities. It is imperative that candidates meet these standards, signifying their readiness to take on the challenging, demanding, and exciting career that firefighting is.