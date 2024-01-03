en English
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority

On January 2nd, a service disruption at City Hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, garnered attention when Dr. Brittany Ellis posted a notice on Twitter, revealing a temporary reduction in services. This came as a result of an unexpected shortage of emergency department physicians, causing the hospital’s emergency room staff to struggle in serving patients. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) did not share this information through their own social media channels, leaving many in the dark about the issue.

The Silence of the SHA

The SHA confirmed the disruption, stating that regular services resumed the following day. However, the absence of this information on their social media platforms raised concerns about transparency within the health authority. Vicki Mowat, Saskatchewan NDP Health Critic, expressed her alarm over the disruption and the silence of the SHA. She pointed out that the SHA typically only posts notices on their website for disruptions lasting more than a week, leaving shorter incidents unnoticed by the public.

A Pattern of Disruption

During a media conference, Mowat elaborated on the issue, citing previous instances where at least 53 provincial health-care facilities experienced service disruptions within the last four years. This information was obtained through access to information laws, highlighting a concerning pattern of limited public disclosure. Mowat criticized the government’s plans to alleviate pressure at hospitals, using the incident at City Hospital as proof that these plans are not working.

Call for Change

Mowat also supported a call by the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses for the province to create a task force to help deal with working conditions in hospitals. The challenge of hiring necessary staff, such as respiratory therapists, was exemplified by the ongoing closure of the Saskatchewan City Hospital’s hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber in Moose Jaw since July 2021. This closure has caused concerns for patients in dire need of the therapy, further underscoring the critical condition of health-care staffing in Saskatchewan.

Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

