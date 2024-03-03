Cirque Des Morts Unveils Immersive Variety Show at ACT: A Fusion of Burlesque, Bollywood, and Circus

Immersive Entertainment Experience Comes to Maple Ridge

Advertisment

This Friday, March 8, the Studio Theatre at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge transforms into a mesmerizing world of entertainment with the presentation of Crossroads Cabaret and Vaudeville by Cirque Des Morts. An eclectic mix of burlesque, Bollywood, circus acts, and more takes center stage, drawing inspiration from beloved movies and television shows for a night dubbed 'Movie Night.' Hosted by the charismatic Richie T Kruel, also known as Richard Meen, the show promises an unforgettable experience for attendees.

A Star-Studded Cast and Diverse Performances

The evening's lineup boasts an array of talented performers including the Cirque Des Morts Vaudeville Society, Sasha Sapphire, Lola Loops, and Agatha Angina showcasing circus arts. The burlesque scene will be represented by Malandro in drag, Melody Mangler, and Forrest Rump. Additionally, the show will feature Phyllis Hull's drag performance, John Ennis Graham the third's puppetry, Bollywood dances by Bellywood Beats, and a pre-show in flow arts by Shar Star. Audience members can also indulge in tarot readings by Dallas, adding a mystical touch to the evening.

Advertisment

Production and Artistic Vision

Behind the scenes, the show is brought to life by artistic director Savannah Rouge and events and marketing director Jenny Bonnycastle. Their vision for an immersive experience where "the creatures of the darkness delight and amaze" is set to captivate the audience. The promotional materials tantalizingly suggest that the price of admission is merely "your soul," hinting at the depth of engagement and entertainment awaiting those who dare to attend.

Ticket Information and Show Details

The Crossroads Cabaret and Vaudeville show starts at 8 p.m. on March 8, with doors opening at 7 p.m. for early arrivals to enjoy performances by ambient artists. Tickets are priced at $40 for general admission, $45 at the door, and $55 for VIP access, offering various levels of experience for attendees. Those interested in joining this unique blend of performances can secure their tickets by calling 604-476-2787 or visiting the ACT Arts Centre's official website.

As the event approaches, anticipation builds for a night that promises not just entertainment, but a journey into a realm where various art forms converge to tell stories, evoke emotions, and celebrate creativity. The Cirque Des Morts' variety show at the ACT Arts Centre invites you to immerse yourself in the spectacle, where every act is a doorway to another world.