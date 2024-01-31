CIBC Issues Amendment to Preliminary Pricing Supplement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has issued a preliminary pricing supplement, a crucial amendment to a previous document dated January 29, 2024. The recent supplement, dated January 31, 2024, outlines specifics about certain complex securities and their accompanying risks, unlike those found in conventional debt securities.

Unsecured Obligations of CIBC

These securities are unsecured obligations of CIBC and carry the bank's credit risk, indicating that they are not shielded by any government agency. Notably, they are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Furthermore, they do not classify as 'bail-inable' securities under the relevant prospectus.

No Regulatory Approval

It is essential to note that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or any regulatory body has not endorsed these securities. Any assertion to the contrary is deemed a criminal offense. This aspect underlines the importance of investor vigilance and thorough research before making investment decisions.

Additional Information and Risks

The prospectus, prospectus supplement, product supplement, and underlying supplement are repositories of critical information about the securities. These documents supersede previous ones in case of discrepancies. The securities are not being offered where prohibited, and they might not be suited for all investors.

The potential return on these securities is confined to the Call Premium, and no periodic interest will be paid. It is recommended that investment decisions be made after engaging with financial advisors and considering the risks and personal circumstances. The securities' terms, including dates for pricing, issue, and maturity, may undergo changes, and they remain subject to the credit risk of CIBC. Market making activities may be carried out by the bank or its affiliates but are not assured to continue.