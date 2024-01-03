Christmas Crime: Church in Moffat Suffers Theft and Vandalism

During the hallowed period of Christmas, a church in the tranquil community of Moffat, located roughly 115 kilometers southeast of Regina, fell victim to a callous break-in and theft. As per the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the incident unfolded between the afternoon of Christmas Eve and the evening of Christmas Day. A report was lodged with the Indian Head RCMP detachment on December 25, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Unraveling the Scene

Upon arrival, the RCMP discovered a scene of disarray and damage inside the church. The unidentified perpetrators had cut out wiring and disconnected 240-volt heaters. Amid the aftermath of the break-in, the church’s 50-foot rug, a heating unit, and numerous bins had been stolen. Additionally, the church’s candles and candle holders, symbols of light and hope, were conspicuously missing.

Seeking Justice

The RCMP has initiated an active investigation into the crime, launching a sweeping search for the persons responsible for the break-in. The law enforcement agency has issued a call to the public, urging witnesses or anyone with information about suspicious activities in Moffat during the specified period to step forward. The Indian Head RCMP and Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers have provided their contact information for the public to reach out. The latter, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, offers an option for anonymous reporting, ensuring the privacy of those who wish to assist in the investigation.

