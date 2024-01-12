Chinese Investors Divest in Canadian Lithium Amid Security Concerns, Solaris’s Copper Project Attracts Investment

In an unexpected turn of events, the Canadian government, in 2022, directed three Chinese investors to divest their interests in three Canadian lithium companies. This move falls under the purview of Canada’s stringent investment approval process. The process necessitates a thorough national security review that could extend beyond 200 days and requires approvals from key government officials, including the federal industry minister.

Chinese Investment in Canadian Lithium Companies

The Chinese investors were eyeing a lucrative opportunity in the Canadian lithium sector, a critical element in the production of electric vehicle batteries. However, the national security review revealed potential risks, leading to the government’s mandate for divestment. This development has sparked a fresh debate on foreign acquisitions and their implications on national security.

Solaris Resources and its Warintza Copper Project

In an unrelated development, Solaris Resources, a mineral exploration company, underscored the significance of its Warintza copper project in Ecuador. The project holds a unique position as one of the few untapped copper districts situated at a low elevation and near existing infrastructure, making it a viable investment for foreign companies. In this case, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. invested $130 million in Solaris Resources, acquiring a 15% stake in the company. The investment is expected to expedite the development of the Warintza copper project.

Significance of Copper for Clean Energy Initiatives

Copper, a critical mineral, is essential for the production of electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines, reflecting its importance in the transition to renewable energy sources and the growing clean energy sector. The investment by Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. is a significant boost for clean energy initiatives, given the pivotal role of the Warintza copper project in these efforts. The deal, however, is subject to regulatory approval under the Investment Canada Act.