China’s Property Market Downturn to Continue Until 2025, Predicts Former Central Bank Official

China’s property market downturn is anticipated to persist until 2025, as per predictions made by Sheng Songcheng, a former official at the People’s Bank of China. The continuous decline in the real estate sector has been a significant concern for economists, contributing to the economic slowdown and the escalation of financial risks in the wake of multiple real estate developer defaults.

Struggling Real Estate Sector and Possible Solutions

Despite recent support measures and the relaxation of homebuying restrictions, home sales continue to plummet, indicating a lack of confidence in monetary easing measures. The fiscal policy appears to be the sole remaining recourse, although clarity on the government’s spending plans is awaited until March.

The Prediction and Its Implications

Sheng Songcheng projects that new-home sales across the country will shrink by another 50 million square meters per year in both 2023 and 2024. This will bring the annual total to approximately 850 million square meters by 2025. Nationwide sales touched approximately 950 million square meters last year, owing to a slight recovery in the final two months.

