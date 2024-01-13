en English
Business

China’s Property Market Downturn to Continue Until 2025, Predicts Former Central Bank Official

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
China’s Property Market Downturn to Continue Until 2025, Predicts Former Central Bank Official

China’s property market downturn is anticipated to persist until 2025, as per predictions made by Sheng Songcheng, a former official at the People’s Bank of China. The continuous decline in the real estate sector has been a significant concern for economists, contributing to the economic slowdown and the escalation of financial risks in the wake of multiple real estate developer defaults.

Struggling Real Estate Sector and Possible Solutions

Despite recent support measures and the relaxation of homebuying restrictions, home sales continue to plummet, indicating a lack of confidence in monetary easing measures. The fiscal policy appears to be the sole remaining recourse, although clarity on the government’s spending plans is awaited until March.

The Prediction and Its Implications

Sheng Songcheng projects that new-home sales across the country will shrink by another 50 million square meters per year in both 2023 and 2024. This will bring the annual total to approximately 850 million square meters by 2025. Nationwide sales touched approximately 950 million square meters last year, owing to a slight recovery in the final two months.

Other Financial News

In other financial news, Bitcoin has gained significant traction due to changes in U.S. regulations, rendering investments in the cryptocurrency more accessible. However, experts advise potential investors to be adequately informed and conscious of the risks associated with the industry. Meanwhile, the Canadian federal government is endeavoring to stabilize immigration levels in response to housing pressures. Health Canada’s annual survey reveals that most respondents opt for legal sources to purchase cannabis. Lastly, the Canada Energy Regulator is mulling over a request for a pipeline variance related to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, with a decision anticipated soon.

Business Canada China
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

