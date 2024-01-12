China and Canada Pledge to Improve Strained Relations Amidst Election Meddling Accusations

In a bid to mend strained bilateral ties, China and Canada have expressed their intent to maintain open communication channels. This follows a recent discussion between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly. The diplomatic relationship between the two nations has been tense throughout 2023, mainly due to Canada’s accusations of China meddling in its elections, a claim China has consistently denied.

Perception and Respect: The Pathway to Trust

Wang Yi highlighted that the deterioration in relations was a result of a ‘serious deviation in Canada’s perception of China.’ He emphasized the need for mutual respect and open dialogues to enhance trust and resolve any misunderstandings. This call for a change in perception and an increase in respect signifies China’s desire to rebuild its diplomatic ties with Canada.

Collaboration: A Shared Priority

Joly outlined the key areas for potential collaboration, such as combating climate change and bolstering economic and social ties. These shared priorities hint at the areas where both nations can find common ground and work towards improving bilateral relations.

The Roadblocks in Diplomacy

Despite the commitment to open communication, the path to improved relations has been riddled with challenges. These include diplomatic expulsions on both sides and allegations of airspace violations. The tension escalated in May when Beijing expelled a Canadian diplomat following Canada’s expulsion of a Chinese diplomat from Toronto. In October, China lodged a complaint about a Canadian military plane allegedly violating its sovereignty and national security. These incidents have added layers of complexity to the diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed global and regional issues, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region. These discussions indicate a willingness to collaborate on broader geopolitical concerns, despite the bilateral strain.