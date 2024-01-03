en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Chilliwack Assault Case: Man Sentenced for Brutal Beating of Homeless Elderly Individual

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Chilliwack Assault Case: Man Sentenced for Brutal Beating of Homeless Elderly Individual

In a case that has sent shock waves through the community of Chilliwack, British Columbia, a local man, Daniel Suel, has been handed a 30-month sentence for the brutal assault and battery of 76-year-old Dennis White, a homeless individual. The events unfolded on the first day of December in 2019, marking a grim chapter in the town’s history, and impacting White’s life irreversibly.

A Night of Violence

The incident started with Suel and his co-accused, Marco Verhage, ingesting raw methamphetamine in the isolated confines of a Tim Hortons parking lot. The substance triggered an abnormal reaction, pushing them into a violent frenzy. Their paths crossed with White’s RV, leading to a chain of events that would leave White severely injured and his life fundamentally altered.

The Aftermath

The attackers left White with fractures, dental damage, kidney damage, and a severe concussion. The elderly man was hospitalized for an entire month, during which his RV was seized as evidence. The seizure of White’s RV effectively rendered him homeless, adding to the physical and emotional trauma he had suffered. White fell victim to a heart attack and passed away within a year of the assault, a period marked by hardship as he was forced to move into a shelter and seek counseling for the trauma inflicted upon him.

Verdict and Sentencing

Verhage had previously admitted to his guilt and was handed a three-year sentence. Suel, too, pled guilty to the charges of aggravated assault and breaking and entering. Both men were grappling with severe substance abuse issues at the time of the incident, with Suel himself being without a home. The verdict and the sentencing serve as a sobering reminder of the human cost of substance abuse, and the profound consequences it can have not just on the addicts, but also on those unfortunate enough to cross their paths.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Neeru Bajwa: A Year of Success, Growth, and Balance in Punjabi Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Nova Scotia Wildfires: A Call for Transparency Amid Rebuilding Efforts

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WorkSafeBC Fines BC Hydro $710,000 for Worker Safety Violations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Durham Region Transit Rejigs Services to Meet Rising Demand ...
@Canada · 19 mins
Durham Region Transit Rejigs Services to Meet Rising Demand ...
heart comment 0
IIU Investigates Alleged Hit-and-Run Involving Off-Duty RCMP Officer

By Sakchi Khandelwal

IIU Investigates Alleged Hit-and-Run Involving Off-Duty RCMP Officer
California Sea Lions Turn Coal Harbour into Wildlife Watch Zone

By Sakchi Khandelwal

California Sea Lions Turn Coal Harbour into Wildlife Watch Zone
Timmins Chamber of Commerce: Honoring Entrepreneurial Success with Nova Awards

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Timmins Chamber of Commerce: Honoring Entrepreneurial Success with Nova Awards
Vancouver Announces Seasonal Changes to Organic Waste Collection Schedule

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vancouver Announces Seasonal Changes to Organic Waste Collection Schedule
Latest Headlines
World News
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
17 seconds
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
22 seconds
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
2 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
2 mins
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
3 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
3 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
3 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
3 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app