Child Injuries in School Zones Spark Concern in Montreal

Montreal's public health officials have voiced concerns over the growing number of child injuries in school zones caused by road accidents. The issue has returned to the limelight following a report detailing more than 400 such incidents in the city in 2022, reigniting a debate that has simmered since the tragic death of seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska more than a year ago.

Concerning Spike in Child Injuries

Representing the public health agency, Anne Pelletier has observed an alarming increase in collisions involving children. In the past year, over 430 children fell victim to vehicle accidents. Approximately half of these incidents involved children as pedestrians or cyclists, and nearly 100 occurred within the supposed safety of school zones. Among these incidents, twelve children sustained serious injuries, and two heartbreaking fatalities were recorded.

Advocacy for Safer Travel Options

Pelletier is advocating for a significant reduction in car traffic near schools, alongside improvements in safe travel options for pedestrians and cyclists. This includes bolstering public transit services to provide safer alternatives for children commuting to and from school. The proximity of schools to busy roads, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas, has been identified as a contributing factor to the higher risks faced by child pedestrians.

City's Commitment to Pedestrian Safety

Despite the concerning statistics, Montreal's Mayor Valerie Plante remains steadfast in her commitment to enhance safety in school zones. Responding to the public health agency's observations, Mayor Plante acknowledged the gravity of the situation and reaffirmed the city's dedication to creating safer intersections and neighborhoods. However, she also stressed the necessity for time in implementing effective changes that would ensure pedestrian safety, particularly for the city's youngest residents.